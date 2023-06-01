Company Directory
QT Imaging
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about QT Imaging that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    QT Imaging is a medical technology company focused on improving breast imaging and breast health for women. They have developed a non-invasive, radiation-free imaging tool called Transmission Ultrasound, which generates 3D speed-of-sound images for diagnostic assessment of quantitative breast density. The technology has received FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing, but is not intended as a replacement for screening mammography. QT Imaging aims to extend their technology to additional research, clinical, and patient segments.

    qtimaging.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    126
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for QT Imaging

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • Snap
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources