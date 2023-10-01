Company Directory
QSC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

QSC Salaries

QSC's salary ranges from $35,926 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $137,700 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of QSC. Last updated: 9/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $35.9K
Hardware Engineer
$138K
Program Manager
$53K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at QSC is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QSC is $53,040.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for QSC

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Netflix
  • Roblox
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies →

Other Resources