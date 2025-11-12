Company Directory
Qorvo Radio Frequency Engineer Salaries in Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem Area

The median Radio Frequency Engineer compensation in Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem Area package at Qorvo totals $118K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qorvo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
Qorvo
Radio Frequency Engineer
Greensboro, NC
Total per annum
$118K
Level
L3
Base salary
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Qorvo?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Radio Frequency Engineer at Qorvo in Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $187,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qorvo for the Radio Frequency Engineer role in Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem Area is $122,000.

