Company Directory
Qogita
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Qogita Salaries

Qogita's salary ranges from $63,997 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Netherlands at the low-end to $118,874 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Qogita. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$77.5K
Product Manager
$64K
Software Engineer
$119K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Qogita is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $118,874. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qogita is $77,538.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Qogita

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Snap
  • Roblox
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources