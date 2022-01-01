Company Directory
QAD
Work Here? Claim Your Company

QAD Salaries

QAD's salary ranges from $10,961 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $127,251 for a Sales in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of QAD. Last updated: 9/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $11K
Product Manager
$65.6K
Sales
$127K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Software Engineering Manager
$62.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at QAD is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,251. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QAD is $63,944.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for QAD

Related Companies

  • Grid Dynamics
  • EPAM Systems
  • Sprinklr
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Health Catalyst
  • See all companies →

Other Resources