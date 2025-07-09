Company Directory
Purdue University
Purdue University Salaries

Purdue University's salary ranges from $19,900 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $132,335 for a Total Rewards at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Purdue University. Last updated: 9/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $72K

Research Scientist

Chemical Engineer
Median $70K

Research Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $30K

Research Assistant
Median $32K
Research Scientist
Median $30K
Administrative Assistant
$19.9K
Data Scientist
$119K
Electrical Engineer
$34.3K
Graphic Designer
$41.4K
Hardware Engineer
$29.9K
Human Resources
$47.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$39K
Project Manager
$77.6K
Total Rewards
$132K
Trust and Safety
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Purdue University is Total Rewards at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Purdue University is $41,392.

