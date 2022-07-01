Company Directory
Public.com
Public.com Salaries

Public.com's salary ranges from $152,235 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $169,150 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Public.com. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Human Resources
$162K
Product Designer
$169K
Software Engineer
$152K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Public.com is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Public.com is $161,700.

