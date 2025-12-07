Company Directory
The average Solution Architect total compensation in Canada at PSP Investments ranges from CA$231K to CA$315K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for PSP Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$180K - $217K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$168K$180K$217K$229K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at PSP Investments?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at PSP Investments in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$315,029. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PSP Investments for the Solution Architect role in Canada is CA$230,840.

