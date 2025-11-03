Company Directory
View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Proton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 156K - CHF 188K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 145KCHF 156KCHF 188KCHF 198K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Proton, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Proton in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 198,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proton for the Software Engineering Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 145,277.

