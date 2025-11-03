Company Directory
Proton
Proton Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Spain package at Proton totals €72.2K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Proton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Proton
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per annum
€72.2K
Level
L2C
Base salary
€72.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Proton?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Proton, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Proton in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €90,708. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proton for the Software Engineer role in Spain is €72,166.

