Proton
Proton Product Designer Salaries

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Proton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 38.5K - CHF 45.6K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 33.9KCHF 38.5KCHF 45.6KCHF 48.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Proton, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Proton in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 48,093. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proton for the Product Designer role in Switzerland is CHF 33,874.

