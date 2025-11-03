Company Directory
Proton
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Proton Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in France at Proton ranges from €75.6K to €107K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Proton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

€85.9K - €102K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
€75.6K€85.9K€102K€107K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Marketing submissions at Proton to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Block logo
+€50.8K
Robinhood logo
+€78K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Proton, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Proton in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €107,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proton for the Marketing role in France is €75,616.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Proton

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies →

Other Resources