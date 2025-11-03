Company Directory
The average Customer Service total compensation in North Macedonia at Proton ranges from MKD 482K to MKD 658K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Proton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

MKD 516K - MKD 624K
North Macedonia
Common Range
Possible Range
MKD 482KMKD 516KMKD 624KMKD 658K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Proton, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Proton in North Macedonia sits at a yearly total compensation of MKD 657,945. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proton for the Customer Service role in North Macedonia is MKD 482,115.

