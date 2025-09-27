Company Directory
Prophet
The median Management Consultant compensation in United States package at Prophet totals $120K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Prophet's total compensation packages.

Senior Associate
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$120K
Level
Senior Associate
Base salary
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Prophet in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $475,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prophet for the Management Consultant role in United States is $105,000.

