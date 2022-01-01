Company Directory
Proofpoint
Proofpoint Salaries

Proofpoint's salary ranges from $72,436 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $543,150 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Proofpoint. Last updated: 9/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $148K
L3 $161K
L4 $207K
L5 $221K
L6 $306K
L7 $322K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
Median $134K
Data Science Manager
Median $420K

Product Manager
Median $225K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $394K
Sales
Median $142K
Business Analyst
$79.6K
Data Scientist
$72.4K
Financial Analyst
$112K
Human Resources
$169K
Information Technologist (IT)
$265K
Marketing
$543K
Product Designer
$134K
Recruiter
$154K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$127K
Technical Program Manager
$186K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Proofpoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Proofpoint is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $543,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proofpoint is $169,150.

