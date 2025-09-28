Project Manager compensation in Poland at Procter & Gamble totals PLN 162K per year for B1. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 180K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
PLN 162K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 3.8K
B2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
