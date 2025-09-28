Company Directory
Project Manager compensation in Poland at Procter & Gamble totals PLN 162K per year for B1. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 180K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
Project Manager
PLN 162K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 3.8K
B2
Senior Project Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
Senior Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN 602K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

FAQ

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Project Manager di Procter & Gamble in Poland berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan PLN 199,267. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Procter & Gamble untuk peranan Project Manager in Poland ialah PLN 163,620.

Other Resources