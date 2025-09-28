Company Directory
Procter & Gamble
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Procter & Gamble Program Manager Salaries

Program Manager compensation in United States at Procter & Gamble totals $116K per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $133K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B2
$116K
$109K
$3.5K
$4.1K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Program Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Procter & Gamble in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $197,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Program Manager role in United States is $126,260.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Procter & Gamble

Related Companies

  • Polaris
  • Whirlpool
  • Rakuten
  • Target
  • The Home Depot
  • See all companies →

Other Resources