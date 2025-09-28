Product Manager compensation in Poland at Procter & Gamble ranges from PLN 346K per year for B2 to PLN 407K per year for B3. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 331K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
