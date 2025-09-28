Company Directory
Procter & Gamble
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Procter & Gamble Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Poland at Procter & Gamble ranges from PLN 346K per year for B2 to PLN 407K per year for B3. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 331K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
Product Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
Senior Product Manager
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
Director
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
Senior Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

PLN 602K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Procter & Gamble in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 547,756. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Product Manager role in Poland is PLN 306,552.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Procter & Gamble

Related Companies

  • Polaris
  • Whirlpool
  • Rakuten
  • Target
  • The Home Depot
  • See all companies →

Other Resources