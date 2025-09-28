Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Procter & Gamble ranges from $101K per year for B1 to $188K per year for B3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $102K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
$101K
$97K
$0
$4.3K
B2
$131K
$123K
$1.2K
$7.4K
B3
$188K
$164K
$0
$23.5K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
