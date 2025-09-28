Data Scientist compensation in United States at Procter & Gamble ranges from $133K per year for B1 to $245K per year for B3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $148K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
$133K
$127K
$1.4K
$4.1K
B2
$168K
$158K
$2.6K
$7.5K
B3
$245K
$185K
$25K
$35K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
