Procter & Gamble Chemical Engineer Salaries

The median Chemical Engineer compensation in United States package at Procter & Gamble totals $75K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Procter & Gamble
UX Researcher
Cincinnati, OH
Total per annum
$75K
Level
BTA
Base salary
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chemical Engineer at Procter & Gamble in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $85,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Chemical Engineer role in United States is $75,000.

Other Resources