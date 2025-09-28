Company Directory
PriceHubble
PriceHubble Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at PriceHubble totals CHF 68.5K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for PriceHubble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
PriceHubble
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per annum
CHF 68.5K
Level
Senior
Base salary
CHF 68.5K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at PriceHubble?

CHF 134K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at PriceHubble in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 69,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PriceHubble for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 68,505.

