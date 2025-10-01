Company Directory
Premier
Premier Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Charlotte, NC Greater Area

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Charlotte, NC Greater Area package at Premier totals $214K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Premier's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Premier
Director of Software Engineering
Charlotte, NC
Total per annum
$214K
Level
-
Base salary
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$23.5K
Years at company
6 Years
Years' experience
20 Years
What are the career levels at Premier?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Premier in Charlotte, NC Greater Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $218,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Premier for the Software Engineering Manager role in Charlotte, NC Greater Area is $210,000.

