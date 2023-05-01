Company Directory
Praxis Packaging Solutions
    • About

    Praxis is an FDA compliant Contract Packaging company specializing in Secondary finished goods packaging for pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and nutritional industries. They also specialize in primary bottling for oral solid dosage form pharmaceuticals. Praxis provides innovative, turnkey finished goods packaging solutions while exceeding customers' expectations, managing critical deadlines, and upholding rigorous regulatory and quality standards. They are Serialization ready, have experience obtaining Kosher certification, and are trained in Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP).

    praxispackaging.com
    Website
    1989
    Year Founded
    751
    Number of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

