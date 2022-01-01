Company Directory
Praetorian Salaries

Praetorian's salary ranges from $122,000 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $175,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Praetorian. Last updated: 9/17/2025

$160K

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $122K
Software Engineer
Median $175K
Human Resources
$129K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Praetorian is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Praetorian is $129,350.

Other Resources