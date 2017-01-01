Company Directory
PP&Co
Top Insights
    • About

    PP&Co: Empowering financial freedom since 1951. As a full-service accounting and consulting firm with offices in San Jose, Santa Cruz, and Portland, we blend the resources of a large firm with personalized attention that builds multi-generational relationships. Our team of 100+ professionals goes beyond numbers to transform your business and personal life, backed by global reach through PrimeGlobal. Securities through Lion Street Financial, LLC; advisory services via Financial Planning Consultants, LLC.

    ppandco.com
    Website
    1951
    Year Founded
    51-250
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

