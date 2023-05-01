Company Directory
PowerToFly
PowerToFly Salaries

PowerToFly's salary ranges from $42,210 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Peru at the low-end to $238,800 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PowerToFly. Last updated: 9/17/2025

Human Resources
$42.2K
Recruiter
$42.2K
Sales
$239K

Software Engineer
$75.2K
The highest paying role reported at PowerToFly is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PowerToFly is $58,716.

