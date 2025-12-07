Company Directory
Potters Industries
Potters Industries Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) at Potters Industries ranges from HK$450K to HK$629K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Potters Industries's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$62.4K - $75.6K
Hong Kong (SAR)
Common Range
Possible Range
$57.6K$62.4K$75.6K$80.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Potters Industries?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Potters Industries in Hong Kong (SAR) sits at a yearly total compensation of HK$628,716. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Potters Industries for the Solution Architect role in Hong Kong (SAR) is HK$449,857.

Other Resources

