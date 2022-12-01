Company Directory
Poloniex
Poloniex Salaries

Poloniex's salary ranges from $57,972 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Singapore at the low-end to $140,700 for a Product Designer in Russia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Poloniex. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$58K
Product Designer
$141K
Software Engineer
Median $110K

FAQ

በPoloniex ውስጥ የሪፖርት ተደርጎ ከፍተኛ ክፍያ የተደረገው ሚና ፕሮዳክት ዲዛይነር at the Common Range Average level ነው የ$140,700 ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ጋር። ይህ መሰረታዊ ደመወዝ እንዲሁም ማንኛውም ሊኖር የሚችል አክሲዮን ክፍያ እና ቦነሶችን ያካትታል።
በPoloniex የተሪፖርት ሆነ አማካይ ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ $110,000 ነው።

