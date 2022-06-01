Plivo Salaries

Company Directory
Plivo
Plivo's salary ranges from $5,951 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $76,988 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Plivo. Last updated: 10/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $29.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $19.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$6K

Product Manager
$77K
Software Engineering Manager
$61.7K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Plivo, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Plivo is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $76,988. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Plivo is $29,302.

