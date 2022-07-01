Company Directory
Plexure
Plexure Salaries

Plexure's salary ranges from $73,410 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $123,469 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Plexure. Last updated: 11/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $73.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Solution Architect
$123K
The highest paying role reported at Plexure is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $123,469. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Plexure is $98,439.

