The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at PLAYSTUDIOS totals $113K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for PLAYSTUDIOS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
PLAYSTUDIOS
Tools Engineer
Austin, TX
Total per annum
$113K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$3K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at PLAYSTUDIOS?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Software Engineer pozīcijai PLAYSTUDIOS in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $168,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots PLAYSTUDIOS Software Engineer pozīcijai in United States, ir $113,000.

Other Resources