PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS Salaries

PLAYSTUDIOS's salary ranges from $10,251 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Peru at the low-end to $160,928 for a Product Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PLAYSTUDIOS. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $113K
Marketing
$103K
Product Manager
$161K

Program Manager
$90.5K
Project Manager
$39.4K
Recruiter
$10.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PLAYSTUDIOS is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,928. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PLAYSTUDIOS is $96,480.

