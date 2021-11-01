Company Directory
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Salaries

Philip Morris International's salary ranges from $13,750 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Philippines at the low-end to $475,124 for a Business Operations in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Philip Morris International. Last updated: 11/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $70K
Accountant
$13.8K
Business Operations
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Business Analyst
$38.9K
Business Development
$206K
Customer Service Operations
$23.3K
Data Analyst
$47.6K
Data Science Manager
$267K
Financial Analyst
$21.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Marketing Operations
$82.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$47.1K
Product Manager
$60.3K
Project Manager
$51.6K
Property Manager
$120K
Recruiter
$92.4K
Sales
$49.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$124K
Solution Architect
$110K
UX Researcher
$142K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Philip Morris International is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $475,124. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Philip Morris International is $60,300.

