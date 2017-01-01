Company Directory
Pharos
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Pharos that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    TechPrint Solutions: Elevating Enterprise Printing

    We transform how global leaders manage their print environments through innovative cloud services and specialized software. Trusted by premier organizations across financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, and higher education sectors, we deliver printing solutions that are:

    • More secure and compliant • Cost-efficient with measurable ROI • User-friendly with intuitive interfaces • Environmentally sustainable

    Our expertise helps streamline print workflows while reducing environmental impact and operational costs. Partner with us to modernize your print infrastructure for today's business challenges.

    pharos.com
    Website
    1992
    Year Founded
    123
    Number of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Pharos

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Stripe
    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • Facebook
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources