Personetics
Personetics Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Personetics totals ₪227K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Personetics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Personetics
Software Engineer
Givatayim, TA, Israel
Total per annum
₪227K
Level
Entry
Base salary
₪227K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Personetics?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Personetics in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪366,343. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Personetics for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪226,504.

Other Resources