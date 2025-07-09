Company Directory
PCCW
PCCW Salaries

PCCW's salary ranges from $28,900 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $107,535 for a Solution Architect in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PCCW. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Software Engineer
Median $67.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$62K
Information Technologist (IT)
$28.9K

Solution Architect
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PCCW is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,535. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PCCW is $64,604.

