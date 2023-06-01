Company Directory
Paytient
Paytient Salaries

Paytient's salary ranges from $110,970 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Portugal at the low-end to $261,300 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Paytient. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Product Designer
$111K
Project Manager
$174K
Recruiter
$261K

Software Engineer
$185K
Software Engineering Manager
$174K
The highest paying role reported at Paytient is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paytient is $174,125.

