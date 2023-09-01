Company Directory
PayPay
PayPay Salaries

PayPay's salary ranges from $62,764 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $116,063 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PayPay. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Software Engineer
Median $62.8K

Android Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $88.6K
Data Scientist
Median $116K

Product Designer
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$106K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PayPay is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $116,063. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayPay is $99,500.

