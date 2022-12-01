Company Directory
Payoneer
Payoneer Salaries

Payoneer's salary ranges from $20,913 in total compensation per year for a People Operations in Israel at the low-end to $885,550 for a UX Researcher in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Payoneer. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $118K
Data Analyst
Median $85K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $179K
Accountant
$60.9K
Business Operations Manager
$78.3K
Business Development
$184K
Financial Analyst
$358K
Information Technologist (IT)
$98.7K
People Operations
$20.9K
Product Designer
$72.4K
Program Manager
$120K
Project Manager
$147K
Recruiter
$42.5K
Total Rewards
$40.9K
UX Researcher
$886K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Payoneer is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $885,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Payoneer is $106,605.

Other Resources