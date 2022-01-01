Company Directory
PathAI
PathAI Salaries

PathAI's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $411,045 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of PathAI. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $124K
Senior Software Engineer $206K

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $170K
Biomedical Engineer
$164K

Data Scientist
Median $210K
Product Designer
$109K
Sales
$255K
Software Engineering Manager
$411K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at PathAI is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $411,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PathAI is $187,750.

Other Resources