Company Directory
Patagonik Film Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Patagonik Film Group that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Patagonik stands as Latin America's premier film production company, specializing in creating, launching, and distributing feature films that resonate with audiences worldwide. A powerful alliance of Buena Vista Internacional, Artear Argentina, and Cinecolor Argentina delivers unparalleled competitive advantages across the region. We craft high-quality, industrially-produced cinema with distinctive perspectives that forge deep emotional connections with viewers. Our commitment to excellence and authentic storytelling has established Patagonik as the benchmark for Latin American filmmaking.

    http://www.patagonik.com.ar
    Website
    18
    Number of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Patagonik Film Group

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Tesla
    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Facebook
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources