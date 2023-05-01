Company Directory
Passport Shipping
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Passport Shipping Salaries

Passport Shipping's salary ranges from $29,553 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Argentina at the low-end to $111,806 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Passport Shipping. Last updated: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Product Manager
$112K
Software Engineer
$29.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Passport Shipping is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $111,806. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Passport Shipping is $70,680.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Passport Shipping

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Flipkart
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/passport-shipping/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.