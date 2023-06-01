Company Directory
Parafin
Parafin Salaries

Parafin's salary ranges from $123,156 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $210,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Parafin. Last updated: 10/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $210K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Operations
$123K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Parafin, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Parafin es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $210,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Parafin es $166,578.

Other Resources