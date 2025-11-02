Company Directory
Papaya Global
Papaya Global Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Poland package at Papaya Global totals PLN 336K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Papaya Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Papaya Global
Software Engineering Manager
PLN 336K
L3
PLN 336K
PLN 0
PLN 0
0-1 Years
5-10 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Papaya Global in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 381,072. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Papaya Global for the Software Engineering Manager role in Poland is PLN 336,240.

