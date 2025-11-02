Company Directory
Pandora
Pandora Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Denmark at Pandora ranges from DKK 874K to DKK 1.22M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Pandora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 946K - DKK 1.1M
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 874KDKK 946KDKK 1.1MDKK 1.22M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pandora, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Pandora in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 1,224,157. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pandora for the Solution Architect role in Denmark is DKK 874,398.

Other Resources