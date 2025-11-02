Product Manager compensation in United States at Pandora totals $206K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Pandora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$206K
$164K
$26.5K
$15.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Pandora, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)