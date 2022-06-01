PandaDoc Salaries

Company Directory
PandaDoc's salary ranges from $26,928 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher in Poland at the low-end to $150,750 for a Data Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PandaDoc. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $84K
Sales
Median $111K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $98.8K

Administrative Assistant
$42.7K
Data Analyst
$151K
Data Scientist
$47.8K
Product Designer
Median $51K
Product Design Manager
$82.4K
Product Manager
$52.4K
Recruiter
$55K
UX Researcher
$26.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PandaDoc is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PandaDoc is $54,978.

