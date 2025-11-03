Software Engineer compensation in United States at Panasonic ranges from $108K per year for L1 to $168K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $156K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Panasonic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$108K
$102K
$333
$5.8K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$147K
$135K
$0
$11.4K
L4
$168K
$155K
$0
$13K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
