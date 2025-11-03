Company Directory
The average Total Rewards total compensation in Netherlands at Palo Alto Networks ranges from €83.2K to €116K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Palo Alto Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

€90.2K - €109K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
€83.2K€90.2K€109K€116K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Total Rewards at Palo Alto Networks in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €116,223. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palo Alto Networks for the Total Rewards role in Netherlands is €83,160.

Other Resources